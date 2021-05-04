[PDF] Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Offshore Remote Operated Vehicle Market

Growth in offshore industries such as oil & gas is expected to drive the global offshore remote operated vehicle market over the forecast period.

There is rising demand for conventional energy resources such as petrol, diesel, kerosene, jet fuel and LPG, which are byproducts of the crude oil. The consumption of crude oil is increasing day by day globally. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Analysis, offshore oil & gas industry accounted for US$ 94 billion in 2018, globally and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. According to same source out of the total global sales of ROV across different industries, the oil & gas industry accounted for about 50%. ROV’s are widely used in the oil and gas industry to carry out underwater activities. Moreover, the oil consumption is increasing day by day, which is expected to drive demand for ROV, and is further expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.

