[PDF] Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market : Sick And Tired Of Boosting Growth Range In The Old Way? Read This

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics ?

A off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics is a highly digitized and connected production facility that depends on smart manufacturing. The concept of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics is considered a crucial outcome of the fourth industrial revolution, i.e. Industry 4.0. Manufacturing companies are the major adopters of smart factories where they employ cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, analytics, and robotics.

Market Dynamics Rising adoption of IIoT and cyber-physical systems is the major factor driving the global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market as adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) is expected to revolutionize the global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market. Moreover these IIoT devices allows connectivity all along the value chain for better communication among manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers. Furthermore, government initiatives and increasing investments in smart manufacturing by the large manufacturing companies is also expected to propel the marketFor instance, The European Commission is investing around US$ 2 Bn on “Factories of The Future 2020” initiative, along with The European Factories of the Future Research Association (EFFRA) in the form of a public-private partnership to develop the blueprint for the smart manufacturing sector in the European Union.

Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market?

TomTom International BV, Zonar Systems Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Trackunit A/S, ORBCOMM Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Topcon Corporation, Navman Wireless, Wacker Neuson SE, and MiX Telematics Limited.

Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Taxonomy:

Global Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, By End-use Application:

Construction

Agricultural

Mining

Global Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, By Technology:

Cellular

Satellite

Global Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The Global Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market is expected to be valued at US$ 311.4 Million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period (2019-2027) Which are the prominent Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: TomTom International BV, Zonar Systems Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Trackunit A/S, ORBCOMM Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Topcon Corporation, Navman Wireless, Wacker Neuson SE, and MiX Telematics Limited., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

