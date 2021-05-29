[PDF] Oceanographic Monitoring System Market : Best New Tips About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Oceanographic Monitoring System ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Oceanographic Monitoring System Market

The ocean and coastal regions exhibit spatially and temporally varying environmental conditions. With the changing environmental and climatic conditions, natural calamities such as tsunamis, hurricanes, and floods are increasing substantially. In 2018, According to the World Vision Organisation, more than 500,000 earthquakes occurs each year, out of which over a 100 cause damage. Moreover, the 3 major tsunamis have occurred across the globe. In 2004, the tsunami in the Indian Ocean caused more than 2,30,000 deaths. In 2018, an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia of 6.9 and 7.5 Richter magnitude caused more than 2,000 deaths. As a result, the governments across the globes are adopting oceanographic monitoring systems to reduce destructions caused by natural calamities, which is expected to drive the growth of the global oceanographic monitoring system market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hitachi Zosen, Sea & Stream, Seatools, Global Ocean Security Technologies, Valeport, Aanderaa, Osil, SonTek, Sonardyne, and Tideland Signal

Regional Analysis of the Global Oceanographic Monitoring System Market

On the basis of region, the global oceanographic monitoring system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the oceanographic monitoring system market and is expected to hold a dominant position in the market over the forecast period. Countries such as Indonesia and Japan are prone to tsunamis and earthquakes, owing to which the governments across Asia Pacific are implementing advanced techniques such as oceanographic monitoring systems.

Oceanographic Monitoring System Market Taxonomy:

The global oceanographic monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of application, type and region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Off-shore

On-shore

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

GPS Ocean Wave Meter and Tsunami Meter

Multi-functional Observation Buoys

Observation Monitoring Systems

Other

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

