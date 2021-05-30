[PDF] North & Latin America Water Pumps Market : Take Advantage and Grow – Read These Few Tips

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is North & Latin America Water Pumps ?

Market Definition

A pump is a mechanical device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Centrifugal pumps are special type of mechanical pumps that are used in transportation of liquid of various types. Centrifugal pumps find applications in agricultural and domestic purposes. The operation of this pump, as the name suggests, is based on centrifugal force, where it converts rotational kinetic energy provided by electric motor, gasoline motor or steam turbine into hydrodynamic energy of the moving liquid that is being pumped. Centrifugal pump is extensively used in different industries due to design simplicity, smooth rate flow, ease of maintenance, wide range of capacity, and operational efficiency. The minimum range of pump can be 0.125 horsepower to 5000 horsepower. It is used in agricultural, domestic, and industrial applications.

North & Latin America Water Pumps market is estimated to account for US$ 10,698.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

This report focuses on North & Latin America Water Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global North & Latin America Water Pumps market includes : KSB AG, Ruhrpumpen Group, Flowserve Corporation, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Sulzer AG, Xylem Inc., Ebara Corporation, Wilo SE, GRUNDFOS, and The Weir Group PLC.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Constant demand from oil & gas and mining industries is expected to drive growth of the North & Latin America water pumps market and 2. Stringent energy and environment regulatory policies and legislation the major factors that are expected to propel the North & Latin America water pumps market growth.

However, significant drop in capital expenditure across industrial sectors is expected to restrain growth of the North & Latin America water pumps market during the forecast period

North & Latin America Water Pumps Market Segmentation:

By Type

Centrifugal Pump Type Centrifugal Pump Single Stage Multi Stage Axial & Mixed Submersible Circulator Application Centrifugal Pump Domestic Water Treatment (Industrial, commercial) Agriculture & Irrigation Mining Wastewater Treatment (E.T.P., S.T.P.) Oil & Gas Other Industrial



