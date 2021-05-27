[PDF] North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN) Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN)?

A recreational vehicle or RV is a motor vehicle that includes quarters designed for accommodation. There are different types of RVs including campervans, caravans, truck campers, popup campers, fifth-wheel trailers, and campervans. RVs are typically used for travel, season use, recreation, or camping. A typically is comprised of a kitchen, a bathroom, and one or more sleeping facilities. Furthermore, RVs can either be trailer or self-motorized. The majority of RVs are single-deck though double-deck RVs also exist. Some RVs have expandable sides or canopies to provide larger areas. Moreover, the fifth-wheel trailer is a type of travel trailer are known for its spacious two-level floor plans and it can be towed with a pickup truck. The capacity is up to six people.

Market Dynamics Demographics in North America is highly favorable for recreational vehicles. These vehicles are majorly adopted by an elderly or geriatric population that is entering the phase of retirement. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the large segment of consumer age is between 35-54 years in North America. However, manufacturers are now focused on consumers aged between 18-34 years as a new consumer group. According to the North American Camping Report 2016, around 44% of the 1.2 Mn households in North America that started camping in 2015 were millennial generation.

Top Market Players covered in this report are: Thor Industries, Inc., Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc., Winnebago Industries, Inc., Forest River, Inc., Jayco, Inc., Nexus RV LLC, REV Group, Inc., Starcraft RV, Inc., Heartland Recreational Vehicles, Airstream, Northwood Manufacturing, and Triple E Recreational Vehicles.

North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN) Market Taxonomy:

North America Recreational Vehicle Market, By Exterior Construction Material:

Wood

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Steel

Others

North America Recreational Vehicle Market, By Type:

Motorhomes Class A Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel Class B Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel Class C Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel

Travel Trailer & Campers Conventional Travel Trailers Fifth-wheel Travel Trailers

Camping Trailers Folding Camping Trailer Truck Camper



Which are the prominent North America Recreational Vehicle (SAN) market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Thor Industries, Inc., Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc., Winnebago Industries, Inc., Forest River, Inc., Jayco, Inc., Nexus RV LLC, REV Group, Inc., Starcraft RV, Inc., Heartland Recreational Vehicles, Airstream, Northwood Manufacturing, and Triple E Recreational Vehicles.

