[PDF] North America Ignition Interlock Device Market: New Most Well Guarded Secrets | mccourier.com

An ignition interlock device (IID) is a small handheld car breathalyzer device that measures the amount of alcohol in an individual’s breath. Installing an IID is a common requirement following a drunk driving offense. Ignition Interlock Device can be installed by institutions or authorities as a safety measure without DUI/DWI offense IID can be used in fleet safety, public transportation as an extra measure of safety for protection and prevention of damage to lives and goods. Furthermore, IID is connected to the vehicle dashboard within reach from the driver’s seat

Key Players In The North America Ignition Interlock Device Market: SmartStart Inc., Guardian Interlock, LLC, Lifesafer Inc., Alcohol Detection Systems, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Alco Alert Interlock, Inc., Directed Electronics Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Andatech, Monitech, LLC, and Intoxalock. And others.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies North America Ignition Interlock Device Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

North America Ignition Interlock Device Market Taxonomy:

North America Ignition Interlock Device Market, By End-use Industry:

Compliance



Commercial

North America Ignition Interlock Device Market, By Technology:

Fuel Cell Technology



Semiconductor Technology

North America Ignition Interlock Device Market, By Country:

U.S.



Canada

