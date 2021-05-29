[PDF] Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety ?

Market Dynamics

Increase in availability and adoption of electronics device are the factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The use of electronics and electrical devices has in both domestic and industrial sectors significantly. Additionally, rise in electromagnetic pollution caused due to non-ionizing radiation. There has been a huge increase in the use of wireless technology across the globe in different sectors. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global wireless sensor device market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant rate. Furthermore, the demand for non-ionizing radiation detectors has increased owing to rise in consumer electronics such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Tools & Instruments LLC, WAVECONTROL, LAURUS Systems, Inc., Osun Technologies LLC, Sper Scientific, Narda Safety Test Solutions, Spectris plc, Extech Instruments, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Brightsandz Pvt Ltd., TECPEL Co., Ltd., and TES Electrical Electronic Corp.

Market Trends

Trends by detector

Investments in the detector market have gained momentum in the military and homeland security sector due to increasing threat of electronic warfare. Manufacturers in the market are focused on producing precise and highly durable detectors that comply with industry standards. Moreover, advancements in technology in the market are expected to introduce detectors of smaller size, lighter weight, and lower costs. High growth of Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in increased connectivity of devices over the internet thereby boosting the demand for radiation detection devices.

Trends by device type

The market for detectors is benefitted by the technological advances in silicon fabrication. The market focusses on using reliable material for the non-ionizing radiation/EMF detector devices such as high purity silicon.

Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market Taxonomy:

Global Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market, By Detector

High-frequency

Low-frequency

Others

Global Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market , By Device Type

Personal monitoring device

Handheld monitoring device

Area monitoring device Picking

Global Non-Ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market , By End-use Industry

Residential

Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Manufacturing

Laboratory and Education

Telecommunications

Others

