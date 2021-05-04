[PDF] Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Next Generation In-vehicle Networking (IVN) Market

Market Dynamics

The demand for safety, comfort, and performance in vehicles have increased these days. For instance, the global automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 23.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of the 14.3% over the forecast period. The sensors that are used for safety and security purposes in automobiles are electronic. Point-to-point connections to these sensors is very difficult and complex. Hence, the need for in-vehicle networking is increasing with rising demand for vehicle sensors. Moreover, as the number of road accidents across the globe are increasing day by day, people prefer vehicles with safety and security sensors. Owing to these reasons, the global next generation in-vehicle networking market is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period.

Key players/manufacturers: Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others

