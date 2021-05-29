[PDF] Neuromarketing Solution Market : How This Few Things Will Change The Way You Approach To Industry

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Neuromarketing Solution ?

Market Dynamics

Rising investments in the field of neuroscience is the major factor driving the growth of global neuromarketing solution market. As many companies across the globe, are focusing on investing into neuroscience. For instance, in October 2018, Pfizer Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, entered into an investment agreement with Bain Capital, a U.S.-based private investment firm, to form its neuroscience portfolio into a jointly-led company. Bain Capital has invested US$ 350 million in this new company, which will focus on neuroscience and neuropsychiatry.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: SR Research, Shimmer Sensing, Tobii Technology, EB Neuro S.p.A., Lab, iMotions, Cadwell Industries, Inc., SensoMotoric Instruments, Compumedics Limited, LC Technologies, and ISCAN, Inc.

Market Opportunities

High adoption of eye-tracking solutions in market and advertising research can present lucrative growth opportunities

Eye-tracking solutions are used in gaming and virtual reality. These solutions are now being used in market research to check and track the eye movements of shoppers in a store. The eye tracking solutions segment holds significant potential for opportunities in the field of website design. Moreover, the segment is expected to witness high growth opportunities in the fields of market research and advertising research, in order to conduct online research.

Increasing research and development activities are expected to provide significant business opportunities

Since neuromarketing solutions are expensive and unaffordable for small and medium-sized enterprises, it is crucial to provide cost-effective solutions. Many solutions providers are focused on investing in research and development activities, in order to develop scalable and cost-effective solutions. Market players can focus on R&D activities and expand their presence in the global market.

Neuromarketing Solution Market Taxonomy:

Global Neuromarketing Solution Market, By Technology:

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Eye tracking

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Global Neuromarketing Solution Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

