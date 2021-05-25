[PDF] Network Security Firewall Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Network Security Firewall?

A network security firewall involves management of the network traffic by controlling the entrance of threat across networks. The major benefits of network security firewalls is to improve the network security by protecting it against various threats such as botnets, command and control servers, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day threats. Hence, network firewall security will help in stopping unauthorized access to users, which is one of the factors for growth of the market.

The key players covered in this study: Symsoft, Anam Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, Tata Communications Limited, Adaptive Mobile, AMD Telecom S.A., Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mobileum, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., and Openmind Networks.

Network Security Firewall Market Taxonomy:

By Solutions

SMS Firewall

Signalling Firewall

Other

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

NVF

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

