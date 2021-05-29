[PDF] Network Security Firewall Market : Some Strange Facts About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Network Security Firewall ?

Increasing demand for network security and privacy is one of the major factors driving growth of the market

Increasing adoptions of Big Data, IoT, cloud computing, and others have changed the scenario of business needs, in order to promote maximum agility to achieve competitiveness. Due to this, concerns regarding data breaches, account hijacking, unauthorised access, and others has also increased. Hence, network security is one of the major concerns for organizations, in order to minimize the issues related to data security. Furthermore, network security also helps organisations in protecting critical applications from disruption so that employees can stay on task without facing server outages, email downtime or data loss, which helps to boost productivity. Hence, all these features of network security helps organisations, which is propelling growth of the network security firewall market.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Symsoft, Anam Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, Tata Communications Limited, Adaptive Mobile, AMD Telecom S.A., Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mobileum, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., and Openmind Networks.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1511

Increasing demand for administrative regulation for network security firewall is one of the major factors propelling growth of the market

Increasing adoption of cloud technology is one of the key factors for growth of market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, 58% of the workloads were already shifted to cloud data centers, globally. Organizations have to secure their data as it available virtually. The data is more secure in in-house data centres rather than on a virtual cloud networks. Therefore, data security is the one of the major restraining factor, while adopting cloud computing by organizations. Hence, cloud-based firewalls play an important role in securing the data, which is present on the cloud. The features delivered by cloud-based network security firewall are email security, web filtering, manage network traffic, and others. Hence, cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit positive growth over the forecasted period.

Network Security Firewall Market Taxonomy:

By Solutions

SMS Firewall

Signalling Firewall

Other

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

NVF

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Network Security Firewall Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Network Security Firewall market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Symsoft, Anam Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, Tata Communications Limited, Adaptive Mobile, AMD Telecom S.A., Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mobileum, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., and Openmind Networks., Can i Ask For Discount / Promo-Code? Yes, You Can Use “STAYHOME” Promo-Code and Get 20% Off on Price..!! Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. How Many Clients You Served? Go through Our Trusted Client List : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.