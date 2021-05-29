[PDF] Network Impairment Emulator Market : Some Strange Facts About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Network Impairment Emulator ?

Factors Driving Growth of Network Impairment Emulator Market

The increasing adoption of internet-connected devices by various industry verticals is the major factor that is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Network emulators are used for testing various IoT platforms in real-time and are also used to measure the bandwidth, latency, and packet loss on the IoT performance, and predict the response of IoT platform on any network such as wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), wide area network (WAN), or satellites. The technological advancements in the internet of things (IoT) is expected to drive growth of the network impairment emulator market. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights analysis report, the total installed internet of things (IoT) connected devices is estimated to grow to around 76 billion by 2025, as compared to the 15.2 billion in 2015.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Apposite Technologies, Aukua Systems Inc., Calnex Solutions Limited, GigaNet Systems Inc., InterWorking Labs, Inc., Itrinegy, Keysight Technologies, PACKETSTORM COMMUNICATIONS, INC., Polaris Networks, SCALABLE Network Technologies, Inc., Park Place Technologies, Spirent Communications, TETCOS, Valid8.com Inc., and W2BI INCORPORATED

Regional Analysis of Network Impairment Emulator Market

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Among regions, North America is expected to hold largest market share in 2018, owing to the presence of key players such as Apposite Technologies, Polaris Networks, and PacketStorm Communications, Inc., and others in the region. Growth in this region is attributed to technology advancements in the network technology, organizations and government in the region, and the trend of adoption of network technology in various verticals, which results in holding leading position in the market.

Network Impairment Emulator Market Taxonomy:

Global network impairment emulator market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the network impairment emulator market is segmented into:

Cloud

Internet of things (IoT)

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

Others

On the basis of application, the network impairment emulator market is segmented into:

Telecommunication

Government and Defense

BFSI

Others

On the basis of region, the network impairment emulator market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

