[PDF] Mobile Ticketing Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

How Important Is Mobile Ticketing ?

Market Overview

Mobile ticketing refers to a process through which customers can order, pay for, validate or obtain tickets using mobile phones or other mobile handsets without the need for a physical ticket. A mobile ticket contains unique ticket verification code (QR code). Many event-organizing groups choose to sell tickets via smartphone, in order to enhance convenience and accessibility. Mobile ticketing can reduce the production and distribution costs associated with conventional paper-based ticketing channels and enhance consumer convenience by providing a sophisticated way of purchasing tickets. Mobile tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways including online, via text messaging or over the phone from a voice call, WAP page, or a secure mobile application. For repeated purchases such as daily train tickets, mobile applications or text messaging can be used.

The global mobile ticketing market was valued at US$ 1,234.6 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc., Masabi Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, ShowClix Inc., inmodo AB, Digital Management, Inc., and Margento B.V.

Market Opportunities

Supportive initiatives by governments for cashless economy are expected to present major business opportunities

Mobile ticketing applications use online transaction through the user’s respective linked bank. This allows users to make payments without withdrawing cash from a bank or ATM. This mode of payment is gaining traction rapidly and is supported by governments of various countries to endorse cashless economies. Therefore, promotion of ticketing apps is expected to present major business opportunities for ticket vendors during the forecast period.

Mobile ticketing apps for sports and concerts to create significant growth opportunity in the near future

Sports and concerts organizers can use mobile ticketing apps to provide convenient and sophisticated ticket booking, in order to drive their ticket sales revenue. These organizers can provide lucrative offers to consumers on ticket booking where they can book ticket from anywhere. Moreover, it reduces time required for booking, paperwork, human errors, and enhance accessibility. Therefore, adoption of mobile ticketing apps is expected to create major growth opportunities in the near future.

Mobile Ticketing Market Taxonomy:

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Type:

Mobile Ticketing Application

SMS Mobile Ticketing

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Application:

Travel Ticket Airline Tickets Railway Tickets Bus Tickets Others

Entertainment Tickets

Hotels Booking

Others

