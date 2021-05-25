[PDF] Mobile Ticketing Market : Move To Make The Most Out Of It

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Mobile Ticketing?

Mobile ticketing refers to a process through which customers can order, pay for, validate or obtain tickets using mobile phones or other mobile handsets without the need for a physical ticket. A mobile ticket contains unique ticket verification code (QR code). Many event-organizing groups choose to sell tickets via smartphone, in order to enhance convenience and accessibility. Mobile ticketing can reduce the production and distribution costs associated with conventional paper-based ticketing channels and enhance consumer convenience by providing a sophisticated way of purchasing tickets. Mobile tickets can be purchased in a variety of ways including online, via text messaging or over the phone from a voice call, WAP page, or a secure mobile application. For repeated purchases such as daily train tickets, mobile applications or text messaging can be used.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3419

Mobile Ticketing Market AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc., Masabi Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, ShowClix Inc., inmodo AB, Digital Management, Inc., and Margento B.V.: AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc., Masabi Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, ShowClix Inc., inmodo AB, Digital Management, Inc., and Margento B.V.

Mobile Ticketing Market Taxonomy:

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Type:

Mobile Ticketing Application

SMS Mobile Ticketing

Global Mobile Ticketing Market, By Application:

Travel Ticket Airline Tickets Railway Tickets Bus Tickets Others

Entertainment Tickets

Hotels Booking

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Mobile Ticketing Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Mobile Ticketing Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.5 % During the Forecast period (2019-2027) Which are the prominent Mobile Ticketing market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Rapidsoft Systems, Inc., Masabi Ltd, moovel Group GmbH, Gemalto N.V., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, ShowClix Inc., inmodo AB, Digital Management, Inc., and Margento B.V., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.