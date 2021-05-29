[PDF] Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solution Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solution ?

Transportation and logistics application segment is expected to remain the primary growth driver

Transportation and logistics are the prominent application segments owing to requirement of these systems and services to monitor fleet vehicles and assets such as heavy equipment and trailers. Moreover, proliferation of GPS enabled smartphones and tablets have found increased applications for management of mobile workers. According to Coherent Market Insights, the MRM applications in the segment contributes to around 10 million units, in the U.S. alone.

This report focuses on Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solution volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solution market includes : AppLocation Systems, Inc., AT&T, CalAmp Corporation, Garmin International, Masternaut, PeopleNet Communications Corporation, SkyBitz, Inc., and Spireon, Inc.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Reduction in costs achieved and high rate of return on investments (ROI) is anticipated to be the prominent industry growth driver

Utilization of these systems allows end use industry to enable efficient means of managing data, costs and increased accountability. The data received from these systems is stored in standardized database, which is easily accessible on demand. This enables end user to create meaningful reports regarding the performance of the workforce, and plan decisions accordingly. Moreover, reduced paper work related expenses, low overtime labor costs, accurate job evaluation, and high job completion rates enables increased profit margins. These factors are expected to garner increased adoption rates and propel the mobile resource management solution market over the forecast period.

Mobile Resource Management (MRM) Solution Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the global mobile resource management solution market is classified into:

Field force management

Field service automation

Mobile sales force automation

On the basis of components, the global mobile resource management solution market is classified into:

Hardware

Connectivity

Data Interoperability Server

Geographic information system (GIS) Data

Decision making, Viewing and Reporting Software

On the basis of end users, the global mobile resource management solution market is classified into:

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Construction

Others

