[PDF] Mobile Gaming Market : The Next Few Things You Should Do For Success

How Important Is Mobile Gaming ?

Introduction of mobile versions of popular PC games is expected to boost mobile gaming industry

Mobiles have an advantage of ease-of-use and can be operated from any remote location as compared to PC or gaming console. Therefore, owing to this, major game developers such as EA Sports, TiMi Studios, and others have introduced mobile-based versions of their popular games such as FIFA, Call of Duty, GTA, Max Payne, and others. Several prominent game developers are introducing mobile games based on features such as GPS services which helps them to enhance user experience. For instance, the Pokemon Go mobile game developed by Niantic, Inc. gained high popularity and generated around US$ 3 Billion in revenue from 2016 to 2019.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Gameloft SE, Niantic Inc., Glu Mobile, Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., Kabam, Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Supercell Oy, The Walt Disney Company, and Zynga, Inc.

The 25 to 40 years user age segment was dominant in the market in 2018 followed by less than 25 years user age segment. Mobile games of specific categories are gaining popularity in these user age segments. For instance, according to CMI’s analysis, adventure and action mobile games are mostly preferred by gamers of less than 25 years user age segment, which will positively boost market share of adventure and action type games.

Mobile Gaming Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of platform, the global mobile gaming market is segmented into:

Android based

iOS based

Windows-based

On the basis of game type, the global mobile gaming market is segmented into:

Strategy

Sports

Action

Adventure

On the basis of user age group, the global mobile gaming market is segmented into:

Less than 25 years

Between 25 to 40 years

Above 40 years

