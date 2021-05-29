[PDF] Mobile Application Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Mobile Application ?

Market Dynamics

The adoption of the mobile application is majorly getting increased due to the rising number of mobile phone users and the increasing customer base for the e-commerce industry. For instance, according to United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the E-commerce sector in India is projected to reach USD100 billion by 2020 and USD300 billion by 2030 and is already changing the way MSMEs operate in India.

In addition, increased application of augmented reality and virtual reality applications is boosting the adoption of mobile applications over the forecast period. The smartphones are enabled with various sensors like gyroscope, and motion sensor, which is further expanding the capability of AR and VR games like Pokemon Go, owing to which mobile game application is majorly getting downloaded.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: SAP SE, Google Inc., Opera Software, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., CA Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cognizant, China Mobile Limited, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Market Opportunity

Growing investment in digitization is expected to present lucrative business opportunity for market players

Various technology companies are investing significantly, in order to accelerate digitalization in emerging economies. For instance, in September 2015, Qualcomm Inc., a U.S.-based semiconductor and telecom equipment manufacturer, invested US$ 150 million in Indian startups. Such investments are expected to offer lucrative business opportunity for market players to expand their product portfolio, enhance their market presence, and gain competitive edge in the market.

Increasing adoption of mobile-connected smart objects and Internet of Things technology are expected to provide excellent business opportunity

Consumers are preferring mobile-connected smart objects such as smartphone-controlled air condition (AC), TV, vacuum cleaners, projectors, and more. Moreover, increasing adoption of Internet of Things technology that can integrate computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, people, objects, and animals with unique identifiers (UIDs) has presented significant market opportunity for market players to capitalize on untapped market.

Mobile Application Market Taxonomy:

Global Mobile Application Market, By Store Type:

Apple App Store

Google Play

Others

Global Mobile Application Market, By End-use:

Games

Social Networking

Healthcare

Books

Music

Productivity

Education

Entertainment

News

Photos and Videos

Navigation

Travel

Business

Others

