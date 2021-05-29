[PDF] Mobile Analytics Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Mobile Analytics ?

Market Insight- Global Mobile Analytics Market

Market Overview

Mobile analytics is the procedure of measuring and analyzing data generated by mobile platforms and properties namely mobile applications and mobile sites. Mobile analytics evaluate users’ interaction with the app along with the app installs, launches, screens, taps, events, flows, app versions, funnel analysis, user retention, and other factors. Similar to web analytics, mobile analytics measures and tracks similar metrics on users such as a number of users using the app and from which countries, whether they found an app on application store search or they followed a link on a marketing campaign, and which devices and versions are being used the most. The application of mobile analytics for enterprises is to evaluate and enhance the effectiveness of their apps and services.

The global mobile analytics market was valued at US$ 2,616.18 Mn in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period (2019-2027)

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Yahoo Inc., IBM Corporation, Mixpanel Inc., Crittercism Inc., Google Inc., Upsight Inc., Webtrends Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., and Netbiscuits

Market Dynamics

Rapid increase in the app market is expected to drive the growth of the global mobile analytics market in the forecast period. People are now using mobile application for every use, from healthcare to travel and from to buy book to reserve seat in Movie Theater. These apps collects user information and personal data from smartphone user to provide better experience. This collectively large number of data can be used for mobile analytics.

However, increase in strict regulations for consumer’s personal data collection. Misuse of personal data such as selling consumer data to another company. These factors could hamper the growth of the global mobile analytics market in the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018 Facebook Inc., started Q and A campaign for Transparency for Electoral and Issue Ads. This campaign to restrain misuse of personal data in time of election.

Mobile Analytics Market Taxonomy:

Global Mobile Analytics Market, By Solution Type:

Application Performance Analytics Mobile Marketing/Advertising Analytics In App Analytics



Global Thermal printing Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud

Global Thermal printing Market, By End-use Vertical:

BFSI

Transportation & Logistics

E-Commerce & Retail

Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Global Mobile Analytics Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

