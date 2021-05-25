[PDF] Missed Call Services Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Missed Call Services?

Missed Call services are web-based applications that can collect real-time notifications of calls received on a particular mobile number, landline phone or a toll-free number. In missed call services, upon receiving a call, information such as the caller’s number, time, and location is sent to a web-based server. Missed call services are majorly used for surveys, feedbacks, lead generation, or showing the content on-demand.

Who are the Major Players in Missed Call Services Market?

CloudShope Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C-Zentrix, Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd, Hakimi Solutions, Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd., LeadNXT, OneRing.in, OZONETEL, Sarv, SparkTG, WebXion Technologies LLP, ZNI Wireless Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Missed Call Services Market Taxonomy:

Global Missed call services Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Missed call services Market, By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Missed call services Market, By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Missed call services Market, By Function:

Lead Generation

Survey and Feedbacks

New User Activations

Run Contests & Content on Demand

Global Missed call services Market, By End User:

Advertising & Event Management

Banking Industry

E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Cab Aggregator

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

