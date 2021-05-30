[PDF] Mining Automation Market : Master The Art In Your Industry With These Few Tips

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Mining Automation ?

Additionally, driverless haulage trucks, semi-automatic load haul dump truck (LHD), automatic load haul dump truck (LHD), and environmental monitoring systems, among others, are key equipment used in mining automation. Radio Frequency Identification System (RFID), Real Time Sensing System (RTSS), and wireless mesh networking technology with Real Time Locating System (RTLS) are used for better communication in underground mines.

Mining Automation Market Prime key vendors ( Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd., RPMGlobal Holdings Limited, Trimble Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Fluidmesh Networks LLC, MST Global, and Symboticware Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Mining Automation Market: Regional Insights

The global mining automation market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The market for mining automation in Asia Pacific accounted for largest share in the global market in 2016. This growth is attributed to increasing exploration activities in Australia and presence of leading mining companies, which includes Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, and BHP Billiton. According to Mining.com a leading digital publication covering the global mining sector, among minerals gold is the leading sector accounted 45% of the total exploration expenditure in 2016, but from 2017 expenditure in base materials such as copper, nickel, and zinc among others are increasing. In 2017, Australian government announced to invest US$ 79.8 million to small and medium sized mining companies for encouraging exploration.

Mining Automation Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global mining automation market is segmented into:

Equipment Smart Ventilations System Autonomous Hauling Truck Pumping Stations Autonomous Drilling Rig Underground LHD Loader Tunneling Equipment Others

Software Fleet Management Workforce Management Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance System Remote Operating and Monitoring Air Quality and Temperature Monitoring System Data Management Others

Communications systems Wireless Mesh Networks Navigation System Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)



On the basis of technology, the global mining automation market is segmented into:

Surface Mining Technique

Underground Mining Technique

On the basis of workflow, the global mining automation market is segmented into:

Mine development

Mining process

Mine maintenance

