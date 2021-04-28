[PDF] Microsegmentation : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

Microsegmentation Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

Microsegmentation is a security practice that divides network into segments so that businesses can analyze, monitor, visualize, and control the traffic. In other words, microsegmentation is a security segmentation and this process is used by professionals to break a network into smaller networks in order to keep the overall system secure. The security engineers create zones to isolate data centers, applications, and workload across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid networks. Microsegmentation is gaining popularity due to its operational efficiency. Furthermore, major global players across different regions are focusing on developing new products and services with new features and technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Industries are developing securities with new features in order to protect and secure organizational data. For instance, in March 2019, Palo Alto Networks Inc., an American multinational cybersecurity company, and Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited, a Hong Kong-based largest telecommunication company, launched the Endpoint Threat Protection Service. The new online service uses Palo Alto Networks’ Traps technology for endpoint protection of organizations in Hong Kong from sophisticated cyber threats.

Global Microsegmentation Market Forecast till 2027 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Sophos Group Plc, Google LLC, Microsoft, Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Unisys, vArmour, Inc., OPAQ Networks, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, ShieldX, Bracket Computing Inc., Nutanix, and Cloudvisory

Microsegmentation Market Taxonomy:

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Security:

Network Security

Database Security

Application Security

Global Microsegmentation Market, Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Microsegmentation Market, Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Microsegmentation Market, Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

