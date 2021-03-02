[PDF] Microsegmentation Market : The Secret History And Future Growth

About Microsegmentation Industry

Microsegmentation is a security practice that divides network into segments so that businesses can analyze, monitor, visualize, and control the traffic. In other words, microsegmentation is a security segmentation and this process is used by professionals to break a network into smaller networks in order to keep the overall system secure. The security engineers create zones to isolate data centers, applications, and workload across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid networks. Microsegmentation is gaining popularity due to its operational efficiency. Furthermore, major global players across different regions are focusing on developing new products and services with new features and technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Industries are developing securities with new features in order to protect and secure organizational data. For instance, in March 2019, Palo Alto Networks Inc., an American multinational cybersecurity company, and Hong Kong Telecommunications Limited, a Hong Kong-based largest telecommunication company, launched the Endpoint Threat Protection Service. The new online service uses Palo Alto Networks’ Traps technology for endpoint protection of organizations in Hong Kong from sophisticated cyber threats.

Microsegmentation Market Keyplayes:

Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Sophos Group Plc, Google LLC, Microsoft, Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Unisys, vArmour, Inc., OPAQ Networks, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, ShieldX, Bracket Computing Inc., Nutanix, and Cloudvisory

Factors and Microsegmentation Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global Microsegmentation Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Microsegmentation Market Taxonomy

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Security:

Network Security

Database Security

Application Security

Global Microsegmentation Market, Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Microsegmentation Market, Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Microsegmentation Market, Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

Manufacturing Analysis Microsegmentation Market

Manufacturing process for the Microsegmentation is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microsegmentation market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Microsegmentation Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Microsegmentation market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

