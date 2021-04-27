[PDF] Microsegmentation Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It

Microsegmentation Market Report available at Coherent Market Insights gives an overview of the Microsegmentation Market which covers product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report also explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.

This report details the Microsegmentation Market starting with a basic overview that includes market definitions and views. It includes a categorized distinction between primary and secondary factors that influence this global industry. The overview also includes regional segmentation of this industry.

Microsegmentation Key Players : Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Sophos Group Plc, Google LLC, Microsoft, Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Unisys, vArmour, Inc., OPAQ Networks, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, ShieldX, Bracket Computing Inc., Nutanix, and Cloudvisory

Microsegmentation Market Taxonomy:

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Security:

Network Security

Database Security

Application Security

Global Microsegmentation Market, Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Microsegmentation Market, Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Microsegmentation Market, Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

