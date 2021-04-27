[PDF] Microsegmentation Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It
Microsegmentation Key Players : Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Sophos Group Plc, Google LLC, Microsoft, Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Unisys, vArmour, Inc., OPAQ Networks, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, ShieldX, Bracket Computing Inc., Nutanix, and Cloudvisory
The global Microsegmentation market is estimated to account for US$ 3,032.3 Million by 2027
Microsegmentation Market Taxonomy:
Global Microsegmentation Market, By Component:
- Software
- Services
Global Microsegmentation Market, Services:
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Global Microsegmentation Market, Security:
- Network Security
- Database Security
- Application Security
Global Microsegmentation Market, Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud
Global Microsegmentation Market, Organization Size:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Global Microsegmentation Market, Vertical:
- Government & Defense
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utility
- Others
