[PDF] Microsegmentation Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Microsegmentation ?

Market Dynamics

The global microsegmentation market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of digitization in organizations. Organization databases mainly include sensitive data related to payment cards and financial information. Databases are the primary targets of cybercriminals, which increases the loss of personal and business information. Due to the increasing incidence of data breach and high profile data theft, organizations are planning to detect future threats. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global cybersecurity market reached US$ 121,000 million in 2017 from US$ 3,500 million in 2004. These factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Microsegmentation Market Prime key vendors ( Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, Cyxtera Technologies, Sophos Group Plc, Google LLC, Microsoft, Inc., VMware Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Cloudflare, IBM Corporation, Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Unisys, vArmour, Inc., OPAQ Networks, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, ShieldX, Bracket Computing Inc., Nutanix, and Cloudvisory ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Managed services segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Among services, the managed services segment is expected to hold dominant position in the global microsegmentation market during the forecast period. Managed services are adopted by developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Managed services play a crucial role in deploying microsegmentation solutions as per client requirement. Managed services include all the queries related to deployment of this solution. Companies are also focusing on strategies such as partnership in order to gain presence in the global market. For instance, in 2019, Commvault announced partnership with IBM Corporation.

Microsegmentation Market Taxonomy

Global Microsegmentation Market, By Component:

Software

Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Microsegmentation Market, Security:

Network Security

Database Security

Application Security

Global Microsegmentation Market, Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Global Microsegmentation Market, Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Microsegmentation Market, Vertical:

Government & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others

