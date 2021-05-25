[PDF] Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Micro-channel Plate (MCP)?

Micro-channel plate (MCP) or micro-channel plate detector (MCP) is a device used for detection of single particles such as ions, electrons, and photons. Micro-channel plate is also a high gain amplifier for electrons and it is also sensitive to input electrons as well as other charged particles such as ions, elementary particles and electromagnetic radiation with short wavelength such as ultraviolet and low band X-rays. Micro-channel plate finds application in imaging spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, atomic and molecular collision studies, electron spectroscopy, cluster physics, and others. It is difficult to detect a single particle, as it has very low voltage. To increase the voltage micro-channel plate is used. When a small particle such as electron hits the micro channel plates which is made up of small inclined tubes, particle starts colliding with channel wall. The number of collisions depend on the applied voltage and angle of inclination, and this collision occurs up to the end of the tube channel. At the end of the channel, cloud of electrons is formed and the signal is amplified and measured in micro channel chip. Small tube are made of glass with inclination from 10µm to 20µm. Micro-channel plates are available in two types viz., circular and rectangular.

Key Players in Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market: Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., PHOTONIS France S.A.S., Incom, Inc., Baspik Ltd., North Night Vision Technology Co Ltd., Tectra GmbH, TOPAG Lasertechnik GmbH, IL Photonics, McPherson, VIGO System S.A., Photek, and others.

Micro-channel Plate (MCP) Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global micro-channel plate (MCP) market is segmented into:

Circular MCP

Rectangular MCP

On the basis of application, the global micro-channel plate (MCP) market is segmented into:

Night Vision Devices

Medical Diagnosis

Experimental Physics

Others

