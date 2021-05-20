[PDF] Metamaterials Market looks to expand its size in Overseas | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The global metamaterials market was valued at US$ 238.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach US$ 4,578.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 39.5% over the forecast period

The market research report for the Metamaterials Market offers valuable insight into the market for the forecast period. The sole emphasis of the report is to offer an insightful perspective on market trends, challenges, drivers, and some other factors. This document also sheds light on historical data regarding the Metamaterials market and predicts what a business owner should to, in order to achieve adequate profit.

Among applications, antenna and radar segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Metamaterials have the property of enhancing radiation and magnetic dipole antennas. Metamaterials increase the radiated power. Furthermore, metamaterials increases the gain of an antenna, owing to its band gap and periodic structure. The metamaterials antenna has structure that stores and re-radiates energy which makes its size small and behaves as larger antenna. Patch antenna with metamaterial cover has increased directivity. Flat horn antenna with flat aperture constructed of zero index metamaterial has the advantage of improved directivity. Moreover, zero-index metamaterials can be used to achieve high directivity antennas. Metamaterials can enhance the gain and reduce the return loss of a patch antenna. Moreover, the use of artificial materials and surfaces increases the antenna features such as impedance matching, gain bandwidth, efficiency, front-to-back ratio, etc.

COVID-19 Impact on the Metamaterials market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Metamaterials market.

