[PDF] Metal Joining Services Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Metal Joining Services ?

Factors Driving Growth of the Metal Joining Services Market:

Demand for electronics components is increasing, owing to rising consumption of consumer electronics products. Metal joining process such as Laser Beam Welding (LBW) is extensively used in manufacturing electronic products such as Integrated circuit (IC). Increasing manufacturing of electronics component is driving factor for global metal joining services market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according report published Indian Brand Equity foundation (IBEF), consumer electronics consumption in India was US$ 31.48 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach around US$ 48.37 billion in 2022. Apart from consumer electronics, metal joining process is also used in automobile industry. Automobile industry is shifting from internal combustion (IC) engine to electric vehicles.

Metal Joining Services Market Prime key vendors ( Prince & Izant Company, Johnson Matthey, Lucas Milhaupt Inc., Bodycote Plc., Solar Atmospheres, ThermoFusion Inc., Bluewater Thermal Solutions LLC, Keith Company, and others. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Metal Joining Services Market Trend:

Advancement in robotics technology has enabled use of robots in metal joining industries. Less skilled labors and increasing labor cost are driving companies to deploy industrial service robots in their manufacturing plants. For instance, according to a report by International Federation of Robotics (IFR), in September 2019, China had the largest number of industrial service robots in the world with share of 36% and the industrial service robotics market in the country is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Metal Joining Services Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the metal joining services market is segmented into:

Welding

Brazing

Soldering

Adhesive bonding of materials.

On the basis of application, the metal joining services market is segmented into:

Automotive

Heavy Machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Construction

Electronics

Others

