[PDF] Mental Health Software Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

How Important Is Mental Health Software ?

Market Insight- Global Mental Health Software Market

Market Overview

Mental health refers to the level of psychological comfort and well-being or absence of mental illness. In layman’s terms, it is the state of someone who is functioning at a satisfactory level of emotional and behavioral adjustment. Mental health software is a specialty software that allows behavioral health professionals to choose the best treatment plan for a person suffering from depression, stress, addiction, anxiety, etc. based on patient records and medical evidence. The software enables users to schedule online appointments and provides medical bill payments via mobile devices namely smartphones or laptops. Moreover, it can retrieve pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology data observations on the patients that are being treated. It also offers a detailed report focusing on the individual patient’s needs.

The global Mental Health Software Market was accounted for US$ 3,539.2 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.7% for the period 2019-2027

This report focuses on Mental Health Software volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Mental Health Software market includes : Welligent Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Qualifacts Systems Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, MindLinc, Credible Behavioral Health Inc. (Credible), Core Solutions Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing merger and acquisition activities among key market players

Key players in the global mental health software market are focused on mergers and acquisitions, in order to enhance their technological capabilities and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2015, Quality System Inc. (QSI) acquired Gennius Inc., a leading provider of healthcare analytics, in order to enhance its analytics competencies by expanding its business intelligence capabilities.

Mental Health Software Market Segmentation:

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Subscription (Cloud-based)

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Mode of Access:

Desktops/ Laptops

Tablets/ Smartphones

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Function:

Telehealth

Payroll

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Ledger

Business Intelligence

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Clinical Decision Support

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Application:

Commercial

Hospitals and Clinics

Others Psychiatrists Social Workers Psychologists Counsellors Nurse Practitioners Group Therapists

Residential

