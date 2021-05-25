[PDF] Mental Health Software Market : Best Point You Will Read This Year – You Will Thank Us

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Mental Health Software?

Mental health refers to the level of psychological comfort and well-being or absence of mental illness. In layman’s terms, it is the state of someone who is functioning at a satisfactory level of emotional and behavioral adjustment. Mental health software is a specialty software that allows behavioral health professionals to choose the best treatment plan for a person suffering from depression, stress, addiction, anxiety, etc. based on patient records and medical evidence. The software enables users to schedule online appointments and provides medical bill payments via mobile devices namely smartphones or laptops. Moreover, it can retrieve pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology data observations on the patients that are being treated. It also offers a detailed report focusing on the individual patient’s needs.

Key players/manufacturers: Welligent Inc., Netsmart Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Qualifacts Systems Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, MindLinc, Credible Behavioral Health Inc. (Credible), Core Solutions Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation.

Short Description about Mental Health Software Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Mental Health Software market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Mental Health Software Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mental Health Software Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Mental Health Software Market Taxonomy:

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-premise

Subscription (Cloud-based)

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Mode of Access:

Desktops/ Laptops

Tablets/ Smartphones

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Function:

Telehealth

Payroll

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Ledger

Business Intelligence

Electronic Health Record (EHR)

Clinical Decision Support

Global Mental Health Software Market, By Application:

Commercial

Hospitals and Clinics

Others Psychiatrists Social Workers Psychologists Counsellors Nurse Practitioners Group Therapists

Residential

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

