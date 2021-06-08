[PDF] Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Product Stataics, Opportunity and Competitions 2021-2027

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market contributes in-depth analysis of industry drivers, challenges, limitations, trends and opportunities, and influences. It is represented as a comprehensive analysis of regional key factors to provide the best approaches to the competitive landscape. The extensive analysis of the report presents a summary of regional applications, value chain structure, revenue generation, business players, and value of sales factors.

On the basis of region, the global MICE market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. In 2018, Europe was the dominant region in the MICE market with 38% market share and is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period. According to International Congress and Convention Association, countries that hosted most number of meetings in Europe region include Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands and have significant CAGR as 3% to 5% for the average number of meetings for the period 2015 to 2018.These mentioned countries dominated the meeting space market holding more than 250 meetings per annum. The presence of multi-billion dollar companies such as Royal Dutch cell and Volkswagen Group in Europe region have large number of employees and generally they choose venue location nearby to their headquarters. The presence of multi-billion dollar companies increases the number of business activities held in these regions, which is fuelling the growth of the MICE market in Europe region.

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) study represents a thorough analysis including segmentation, application, share, size, and growing demand. The geographical segments of the global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market have identified and explained within the report. This report focuses on the global level, regional level, and company level. The research report also inspects different business models that emerged and assess their value in the present as well as in the coming years. Also, The report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes region-wise industry environment, contemporary market, and manufacturing trends. The study sheds light on various challenges faced by manufacturers and challenges.

Key Companies Insights:- Maritz Holdings Inc., BI Worldwide, ITA Group, ONE 10, Meetings and Incentives Worldwide Inc., Creative Group, Access Destination Services, 360 Destination Group, CSI DMC, CWT, Reed Exhibitions Ltd, BCD Group, Corporate and Leisure Events, and ATPI ltd.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:-

The report includes the region-wise segmentation of North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) of the market.

Key Points of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market:-

In-depth understanding of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market drivers, players, barriers, and growth margins.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks.

Conclusive study about the growth rate, sales, revenue scope, and CAGR value.

Advance Innovation in business strategies.

Detailed study of forthcoming opportunity.

Technical analysis on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market growth.

Competition Status by Top Manufacturers and suppliers.

Research Methodology on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market with primary and secondary data.

MICE INDUSTRY TAXONOMY

On the basis of event type, the market is segmented into:

Meetings Incentives Conferences Exhibitions



On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into:

Healthcare Automotive Manufacturing IT Others



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into:

Corporate companies Government bodies Private Groups.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



