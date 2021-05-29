[PDF] Medical Fiber Optics Market : The Ultimate Guide.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Medical Fiber Optics ?

Market Overview

Fiber optics are thin, long strands of very pure glass, arranged in bundles that are used to translate light signals over long distances. Various medical instruments utilize fiber optics for several applications including laser signal delivery, illumination, and image transfer. Generally, medical fiber optics applications include X-ray imaging, light therapy, dental handpieces, ophthalmic lasers, diagnostic instrumentation, endoscopy, and surgical microscopy. Different types of fibers are used such a pure silica fiber, polycrystalline fiber, and polymer optical. Medical fiber optics are used in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, etc.

The global medical fiber optics market is estimated to account for US$ 1,855.2 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Medical Fiber Optics Market Prime key vendors ( Leoni AG, Sunoptic Technologies LLC, Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Coherent, Inc., Molex Incorporated, Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Newport Corporation, and Schott AG. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Market Dynamics

The adoption of the medical fiber optics is increasing in the various clinics and hospitals across the globe this is owing to the benefits such as shorter length of stay, reduced bleeding, low cost, lesser complications and others provided by the medical fiber optics. Due to these reasons the adoption of medical fiber optic is expected to increase in the medical field during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Technological advancements in the electronics industry has led to increasing adoption of sensor-based components, in combination with optical fiber, in the healthcare industry. Currently, certain fiber-optic sensing mechanisms such as Sagnac interferometers, mach-zehnder interferometers, Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG), fabry-perot cavities or external fiber, and sensors are being used in the biomedical applications for sensing and image delivery. Thus, increasing technological development in the electronics sensor and technology is expected to drive the global fiber optics market during the forecast period.

Medical Fiber Optics Market Taxonomy

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By Fiber Type:

Pure Silica Fiber

UV-Silica

Near Infrared(NIR) Silica

Metal- Coated Silica

Plastic Clad Silica

Polycrystalline Fiber

Polymer Optical

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organization

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By Application:

Image Transmission

Illumination

Laser Signal Delivery

Fiber Optic Confocal Scanning

Laser soldering

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By Usage:

Reusable

Disposable

