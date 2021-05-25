[PDF] Medical Fiber Optics Market : How To Handle Its Challenge With Ease Using These Points

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Medical Fiber Optics?

Fiber optics are thin, long strands of very pure glass, arranged in bundles that are used to translate light signals over long distances. Various medical instruments utilize fiber optics for several applications including laser signal delivery, illumination, and image transfer. Different types of fibers are used such a pure silica fiber, polycrystalline fiber, and polymer optical. Medical fiber optics are used in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, contract research organizations, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, etc.

Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Medical Fiber Optics Market?

Leoni AG, Sunoptic Technologies LLC, Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Coherent, Inc., Molex Incorporated, Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Newport Corporation, and Schott AG.

Medical Fiber Optics Market Taxonomy:

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By Fiber Type:

Pure Silica Fiber

UV-Silica

Near Infrared(NIR) Silica

Metal- Coated Silica

Plastic Clad Silica

Polycrystalline Fiber

Polymer Optical

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Contract Research Organization

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By Application:

Image Transmission

Illumination

Laser Signal Delivery

Fiber Optic Confocal Scanning

Laser soldering

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, By Usage:

Reusable

Disposable

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

