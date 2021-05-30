[PDF] Mechanical Pump Seals Market : The Ultimate Guide.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Mechanical Pump Seals ?

Market Dynamics

The global mechanical pump seals market growth is attributed to stringent norms and guidelines put forward by various government agencies to reduce leakage and emission in rotating equipment from various end-use industries such as oil and gas, chemical, food and beverage, water treatment plants, and pharmaceutical industries. Some of these include policy such as environment protection rule for sewage water treatment plants put forward by the government bodies, across the world towards development of sustainable water systems, is another major factor expected to positively impact growth of the mechanical pump seals market. Increasing awareness among consumers, governments, and end-use industries to protect the environment from hazardous gases generated from oil & gas industry is expected to increase demand for installation of mechanical seals rather than packaging material. Such events will aid in growth of the pump mechanical seals market over the forecast period. Mechanical seals are used to stop leakage of oil and gases from pipelines, these seals are in direct contact with oil and gases so it gradually wears out and needs to be changed after some interval of time. Therefore, the demand for mechanical pump seals will keep on rising, which will boost growth of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are John Crane, Eagleburgmann, Flowserve Corporation, AESSEAL Plc, Meccanotecnica Umbra Spa, Vulcan Engineering Limited, Garlock, Sichuan Sunny Seal Co. Ltd, Sulzer Ltd, James Walker, and others.

Increase in Demand for Mechanical Pump Seals in Oil & Gas Industry is expected to Aid in Growth of the Global Mechanical Pump Seals Market.

In oil & gas industry application, safety and reliability are two major key phenomena. Therefore, players in the oil & gas industry are adopting innovative mechanical seal solutions such as elastomer seals, O-ring seals, and bellow seal, to support highly regulated and mission critical business operations. Furthermore, leakages from the oil & gas industry are expensive, therefore the use of mechanical seals are mandatory in these industries, which helps the global mechanical seals market to grow.

Mechanical Pump Seals Market Taxonomy:

Global Mechanical Pump Seals Market, By Design Type:

Pusher Seals

Non-pusher Seals

Cartridge Seals

Global Mechanical Pump Seals Market, By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Power

Water Treatment & Water Supply Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Mining & Mineral Extraction Industry

Pulp & Paper Processing

Others

