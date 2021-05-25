[PDF] Managed Security Service Provider Market : What Covid-19 Crisis Can Teach You ?? Having An Excellent In It Is Not Enough

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Managed Security Service Provider?

Managed security service refers to network security services, which offers remote monitoring, management of IT security functions, intrusion detection, scanning & anti-viral services, and among others. Managed Security Services (MSS) are provided by the managed security service providers (MSSP), which aid client organizations including small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises such as IBM Corporation, Integralis Inc., and AT&T, in management of security of their networks. Increasing number of cyber threats has led to adoption of managed security services by enterprises in various sectors such as BFSI, IT and telecommunication, and government, which is expected to aid in the market growth of managed security service providers. Managed security service providers are majorly focusing on balancing device management, incident response, risk, and compliance functions. Additionally, companies are providing customized services including language support and data sovereignty. Moreover, the providers are adopting network behavioral analysis and predictive analysis to detect threats and events likely to place in the future systems and networks.

Key Players in Managed Security Service Provider Market: IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Solutionary, Inc., SecureWorks, Inc., Computer Services Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., and Rapid7, Inc.

Managed Security Service Provider Market Taxonomy:

On basis of application:

Firewall Management

End-point Security

Distributed Denial of Service

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Others

On basis of deployment type:

Cloud-based

Hybrid

On-premises

On basis of organization size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On basis of end users:

BFSI

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

