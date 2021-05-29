[PDF] Managed Security Service Provider Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Managed Security Service Provider ?

Increasing number of cyber-attacks is a major factor driving for growth of the managed security service provider market

Several organizations and corporate entities are increasing focusing on adopting various solutions such as cloud –based solutions and networks, in order to improved their business operations. Companies in sectors such as BFSI, education, and information technology & telecommunications integrate cloud-based systems into their infrastructure to shift the processes online. Therefore, threat for cyber-attacks is increasing significantly. Companies rely security, as the threat to a system directly harms the internal work of the company. For instance, in February 2016, the cyber-attack on central bank of Bangladesh have resulted in loss of US$ 81.2 million.

Managed Security Service Provider Market Prime key vendors ( IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Verizon Communications, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Solutionary, Inc., SecureWorks, Inc., Computer Services Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., and Rapid7, Inc. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period

Consumers are increasing focusing on using bank applications through several platforms. Therefore, this makes the services highly susceptible to attacks. Demand for security is high, in order to avoid data breach. Moreover, cyber-attacks in the banking sector are also increasing. For instance, in 2014, the cyber-attack on the European Central Bank (ECB), which included breaching of sensitive personal information such as email addresses and the contact data. Therefore, data security and protection of sensitive information are the major factors driving growth of the BFSI industry. Therefore, adoption of managed security services for application is these sectors is increasing, as data breach and cyber-attacks could lead to high loss. BFSI industry is largely focusing on identify and access management, unified threat management, disaster recovery and others. Therefore, BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is project retain its dominance over the forecast period.

Managed Security Service Provider Market Taxonomy

On basis of application:

Firewall Management

End-point Security

Distributed Denial of Service

Unified Threat Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Others

On basis of deployment type:

Cloud-based

Hybrid

On-premises

On basis of organization size:

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On basis of end users:

BFSI

Government & Defense

Telecom & IT

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Others

