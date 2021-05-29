[PDF] Managed Print Services Market : Few Ways You Can Apply Your Creativity Using It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Managed Print Services ?

Environmental benefits and increasing concern for data security are among major driving factors for growth of the market

One of the key drivers for growth of the global managed print services market is increasing awareness about environmental benefits of adopting MPS. This helps in reducing the need of dedicated printing hardware and it also reduce volume of digital waste. This is a significant advantage for managed print services market, as e-waste is already becoming a major concern, due to booming consumer electronics industry.

This report focuses on Managed Print Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Managed Print Services market includes : Xerox Corporation, HPE IT Services, Ricoh, Lexmark International, Inc., Canon, Inc., Samsung, Toshiba, Sharp, Kyocera, Pitney Bowes, and ARC Document solutions

Key players profiled in the report on the global Managed Print Services market includes : Xerox Corporation, HPE IT Services, Ricoh, Lexmark International, Inc., Canon, Inc., Samsung, Toshiba, Sharp, Kyocera, Pitney Bowes, and ARC Document solutions

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Cloud-based deployment to hold a major share in the managed print services market during the forecast period

Increasing adoption of cloud technology is expected to be one of the factors for increasing demand for cloud-based deployment of MPS during the forecasted period. According to the CISCO analysis, in 2014, workload density over the cloud was 5.1ZB, which will grow till 8.4ZB by 2019. Benefits associated with cloud are fast accessibility, flexibility, cost effectiveness, and others are responsible for increasing demand of cloud in various verticals such as healthcare, media and entertainment, BFSI, education, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT & Telecommunication. It helps businesses to remotely access their documents and data.

Managed Print Services Market Segmentation:

By Channel

Printer/Copier manufacturer

System integrator

Independent software vendor

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-user industry

BFSI

Government

Education

HealthCare

Telecommunication & IT

Manufacturing

Retail

