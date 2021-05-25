[PDF] Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market : Reinvent Your Strategies And Win Ways To Achieve Greate Materstroke

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections?

Machine to machine connections are usually used in warehouse management, supply chain management, and remote monitoring. For instance, machine to machine connections enables a retailing machine to directly communicate with the distributor regarding any particular product stock whenever it is running low by sending him a message. Hence, it is very important for warehouse and retail sector. Moreover, it and be utilized for traffic control, telemedicine, and fleet management.

Who are the Major Players in Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market?

AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Gemalto N.V., Vodafone Group PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Commsolid GmbH, and Fanstel Corporation.

Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of technology, the global machine to machine connection market is segmented into:

Wireless Technology Cellular Network 4G/LTE 3G 2G Short Range Network Wi-Fi Bluetooth Zigbee Wired Technology Ethernet Industrial



On the basis of end user industry, the global machine to machine connection market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Utilities

Retail

Security & Surveillance

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Market Is Booming In Near Future.. Which are the prominent Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Gemalto N.V., Vodafone Group PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Commsolid GmbH, and Fanstel Corporation.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

