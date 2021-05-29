[PDF] Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections ?

Machine to machine connections are usually used in warehouse management, supply chain management, and remote monitoring. For instance, machine to machine connections enables a retailing machine to directly communicate with the distributor regarding any particular product stock whenever it is running low by sending him a message. Hence, it is very important for warehouse and retail sector. Moreover, it and be utilized for traffic control, telemedicine, and fleet management.

Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market Prime key vendors ( AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Gemalto N.V., Vodafone Group PLC, U-Blox Holding AG, Commsolid GmbH, and Fanstel Corporation. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Mobile, other connected devices including wearables, and social media are key factors responsible for the evolution of machine to machine connections and have also accelerated overall growth of the market. These enables a new way of real time communication in cost effective way. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, over 68% of global population was already using mobile phones and the count of M2M connections were around 192 million in 2014 as compared to over 70 million in 2010. Machine to machine connections transmit data between mobile devices and the cellular network.

Machine to Machine (M2M) Connections Market Taxonomy

On the basis of technology, the global machine to machine connection market is segmented into:

Wireless Technology Cellular Network 4G/LTE 3G 2G Short Range Network Wi-Fi Bluetooth Zigbee Wired Technology Ethernet Industrial



On the basis of end user industry, the global machine to machine connection market is segmented into:

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Utilities

Retail

Security & Surveillance

Others

