[PDF] Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) ?

Market Dynamics

In 20th century data is considered as new oil. Due to this many technology companies are heavily investing in data. These data may be structured and unstructured forms. It has become extremely crucial for these organizations to get a better insight into their data, in order to enhance efficiency and competitiveness. Moreover, many organizations are increasingly adopting machine learning as a service to analyze both structured and unstructured data for future predictions and also use it for further marketing purposes.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are H2O.ai, Google Inc., Predictron Labs Ltd, IBM Corporation, Ersatz Labs Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services Inc., FICO, and BigML Inc.

Market Trends

Advent of new intelligent application is expected to be major trend

Machine learning capabilities are expected to be integrated into more platforms and software in the years to come, enabling organizations to take advantage of them. A number of companies are focused on becoming a data company irrespective of what an organization does. Previously, organizations have been dependent on structured data to make appropriate decisions or estimate future outcomes. However, upsurge of big data and machine learning capabilities has allowed analysis of unstructured data to make more informed decisions. Moreover, rapid speed of data generation and the availability of a huge amount of computing power are expected to facilitate advent of more and more applications that generate real-time predictions and get better constantly over time.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud/Virtual Private Cloud

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By End-use Application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Energy & Utilities, Government, Education etc.)

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

