[PDF] Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market : Secrets Revealed

About Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Industry

Machine learning as-a-service refers to various types of services that offer machine learning abilities as a part of cloud-computing services. MLaaS providers offer various machine learning tools including API, predictive analytics, deep learning, data visualization, natural language processing, etc. MLaaS assists its customers to gain advantage from machine learning without additional cost, risk, and time for creating an in-house internal machine learning team. A number of cloud computing service providers offer machine learning as a service including Amazon, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. Moreover, MLaaS is offered on a limited trial basis for a developer to evaluate before committing to a particular platform. The major advantage that MLaaS offers to businesses is that it enables them to get started quickly with machine learning without undergoing tedious software installation processes. Companies can enhance their product capabilities and offerings, enhance regular business operation efficiency, make interaction with consumers easier, and use AI prediction capabilities.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Keyplayes:

H2O.ai, Google Inc., Predictron Labs Ltd, IBM Corporation, Ersatz Labs Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services Inc., FICO, and BigML Inc.

Factors and Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Taxonomy

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud/Virtual Private Cloud

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By End-use Application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Energy & Utilities, Government, Education etc.)

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Manufacturing Analysis Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Manufacturing process for the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List

