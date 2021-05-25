[PDF] Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market : Being A Rockstar In Your Industry Is A Matter Of Having In And Out Understanding

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS)?

Machine learning as-a-service refers to various types of services that offer machine learning abilities as a part of cloud-computing services. MLaaS providers offer various machine learning tools including API, predictive analytics, deep learning, data visualization, natural language processing, etc. MLaaS assists its customers to gain advantage from machine learning without additional cost, risk, and time for creating an in-house internal machine learning team. A number of cloud computing service providers offer machine learning as a service including Amazon, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. Moreover, MLaaS is offered on a limited trial basis for a developer to evaluate before committing to a particular platform. The major advantage that MLaaS offers to businesses is that it enables them to get started quickly with machine learning without undergoing tedious software installation processes. Companies can enhance their product capabilities and offerings, enhance regular business operation efficiency, make interaction with consumers easier, and use AI prediction capabilities.

Competitive Landscape: H2O.ai, Google Inc., Predictron Labs Ltd, IBM Corporation, Ersatz Labs Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Yottamine Analytics, Amazon Web Services Inc., FICO, and BigML Inc.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Taxonomy:

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud/Virtual Private Cloud

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By End-use Application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Energy & Utilities, Government, Education etc.)

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

