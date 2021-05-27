[PDF] Low Bed Trailer Market : Move To Make The Most Out Of It

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Low Bed Trailer?

A low bed trailer is utilized in various applications and has the capability to carry loads up to 12 feet high. A low bed trailer is majorly used to carry oversized cargo such as industrial equipment, bulldozers. The high spending for infrastructure development in the emerging economies such as China and India is a key driver for the global low bed trailer market. For example, for road construction, China invested US$ 207 billion in 2015 and built 49,000 miles of expressways. Similarly, for the development of 35,000 km of roads across the country, the Indian government released funding of US$ 45 billion.

Based on product segment the 3 axle product segment holds the dominant position in the global Low-bed trailer market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for transportation of agriculture and building machines become the major driving factor for the growth of 3 axle product in the global Low-bed trailer market

Top Key players profiled in the Low Bed Trailer market report include: Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Wabash National Corporation, Böckmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, Dennison Trailers ltd, Great Dane Trailers, Humbaur GmbH, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Low Bed Trailer market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2016-2020 historical data and 2020-2027 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Impact of Coronavirus on the Industry

Low Bed Trailer Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global Low-bed trailer market is classified into:

2 axle

3 axle

4 axle

6 axle

others

On the basis of application, the global Low-bed trailer market is classified into:

Forestry Application

Mining Industry Application

Engineering Construction Application

Other

