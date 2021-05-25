[PDF] Load Haul and Dump Trucks Market : Know How You Can Make A Great Impact With Simple Hacks On It.

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Load Haul and Dump Trucks?

A load haul and dump trucks (also known as scoop tram) is a loading machine manufactured for application in the mining industry. Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the market in 2017. Large scale production of minerals in this region have provided the dominant position in the global market. For instance, according to World Mining Congress, the Asia Pacific mining production was pegged at 9.8 billion metric tons in 2016 up from 8.9 billion metric tons in 2010

The following manufacturers are covered: Anchises Technologies Co. Ltd, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., DUX Machinery Corporation, Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., GHH Fahrzeuge, Hensley Industries, Inc., Joy Global Inc., KGHM ZANAM S.A, Mining Technologies International

Load Haul and Dump Trucks Market Taxonomy:

Global Load Haul and Dump Trucks Market, By Engine Type:

Diesel Engine

Electric Engine

Global Load Haul and Dump Trucks Market, By Mining type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

The global Load Haul and Dump Trucks Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2018-2026

Companies Covered: Anchises Technologies Co. Ltd, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., DUX Machinery Corporation, Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd., GHH Fahrzeuge, Hensley Industries, Inc., Joy Global Inc., KGHM ZANAM S.A, Mining Technologies International

Geographic Segmentation:
North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

