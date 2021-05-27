[PDF] Liquid-immersed Transformers Market : Sick And Tired Of Boosting Growth Range In The Old Way? Read This

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Liquid-immersed Transformers?

Transmission and distribution of electrical energy from power generating sources to user end requires step-up and step-down of voltages at different ends that necessitate the utilization of transformers at every stage. Moreover, requirement to reduce the transmission losses and short circuit in high voltage transmission, liquid-immersed transformers that have mineral oil as an electric insulating medium to act as an arc-quenching medium and provide optimum operational temperature range are expected to drive the industry growth through the forecast period.

Increasing demands for electrical energy and proliferating energy generating capacities of renewable sources are expected to fuel the industry growth

According to International Energy Outlook 2017, by U.S. Energy Information Administration, world energy consumption is expected to witness surge of over 50% by 2040, with China and India accounting the major share of the increased demands. Moreover, increasing reliance on renewable fuels that include solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal are among the major forms of energy to for on grid installations are expected to attract major demand. Requirement to step-up the voltage and transmit the electrical energy over the long distance range is expected to be the primary growth factor over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing kWh demands in conjunction with the increasing costs of space, specifically in the urban areas, will present substantial growth prospects for the liquid-immersed transformers market.

Who are the Major Players in Liquid-immersed Transformers Market?

CG, ABB, Schneider Electric, GE, and Siemens, Altrafo Transformers, CNC Group, CELME, Dandong Xintai Electric, China XD Group EREMU and Elsewedy Electric

Liquid-immersed Transformers Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of dielectric fluids, the global liquid-immersed transformers market is classified into:

Natural esters

Synthetic esters

Mineral oils

Silicone oils

On the basis of application, the global liquid-immersed transformers market is classified into:

Power transformers

Distribution transformers

Residential



Commercial



Industries

