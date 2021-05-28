[PDF] LED Services Market : How To Pick Up Simple Ways To Improve Your Industry Future Transformations

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is LED Services?

Light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor source of light that emits light when current flows through it. The light is produced when the particles that carry current combine with the semiconductor material. LEDs are more efficient, brighter, more cost-effective, and more lasting than conventional incandescent bulbs. These lights are cost-effective that delivers around 50,000 hours of illumination with a very small amount of energy consumption. As a result of these advantages, LEDs are adopted in various residential, business, commercial, industrial, and public settings. Many developed, as well as emerging economies, are encouraging the use of LED lighting fixtures that can save energy as well as costs.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand of LED lighting due to longer lifespan is expected to drive growth of the global LED services market during the forecast period. Increasing use of LED lights in residential sector is expected to increase in the forecast period. This use due LEDs have a longer lifespan, nearly about 100,000 hours, as compared to incandescent bulb with 1000 hours and CFL with 8000 to 10,000 hours lifespan. Furthermore, LED lighting fixture is far more efficient than conventional incandescent bulbs. It has an efficiency of 80% to 90% as compared to conventional light bulbs with 20% efficiency. LED lights to use around 50% less energy than traditional incandescent and halogen options that are primarily employed for residential and commercial applications.

Key Players: Thorlux Lighting, Bright Special Lighting S.A., Cree Inc., LEDVANCE GmbH, KKDC Co., Ltd., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Global Light LLC, OPPLE Lighting Co., Ltd., Endo Lighting Corp., Ideal Industries, and Reggiani SPA.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3767

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global LED Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of LED Services market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global LED Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LED Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

LED Services Market Taxonomy:

Global LED Services Market By Application

Residential (Home)

Public Lighting (outdoor) Smart Lighting Street Lighting

Business Lighting (Indoor) Government Private



Global LED Services Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle-East and Africa

Latin America

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is LED Services Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global LED Services market is estimated to account for US$ 27.4 million by 2027 Which are the prominent LED Services market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Thorlux Lighting, Bright Special Lighting S.A., Cree Inc., LEDVANCE GmbH, KKDC Co., Ltd., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Global Light LLC, OPPLE Lighting Co., Ltd., Endo Lighting Corp., Ideal Industries, and Reggiani SPA., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.