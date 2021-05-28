[PDF] LED Lighting Market : Simple Ways And Pros That Will Help To Promote Its Growth

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is LED Lighting?

LED is stands for light emitting diode. LED produces visible light when current is passed through a semiconductor device. The color of light depends upon energy required for electron to cross the band gap of semiconductor. LED can produce broad range of color such as red, yellow, blue, green, white, purple, bi-color, tri-color and infrared. LED’s are most efficient light bulbs in the market. It consumes 90% less energy compared to other bulb technology available in the market. Furthermore, LED offers long lifespan, durability, design flexibility, energy efficiency, economic efficiency, low-voltage operation, zero UV emissions, various sizes etc. LED’s are used in indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, and as a backlight source in LCD display, automobile lights.

Market Dynamics Rising awareness among the people about energy shortage is expected to fuel the Global LED Lighting Market in the forecast period. People are becoming more aware about the global energy shortage, making more energy conscious choices in there day to day today life. Moreover, companies are also preferring LED over other light bulbs. LED are cheaper, provides long compared to other devices. Using LED devices companies also showcase their concern about environment which eventually help companies to create good will among the society. Government of different countries have separate bodies to create rules and regulation for energy consumption and also create awareness among the people about energy conversion. For instance, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, is an Indian Government agency specially established to develop programs which will increase the conservation and efficient use of energy in India. Make aware the people about current energy problems world facing. These factors will drive the growth of Global LED Lighting Market in the forecast period.

LED Lighting Market Key players: Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Osram Licht AG, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, Cree, Inc., Cooper Industries, Inc., Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, and Lightning Optoelectronic.

LED Lighting Market Taxonomy:

Global LED Lighting Market, By Product Type:

LED Bulbs

Bare LED Tubes

LED Fixtures

LED Downlights

Others

Global LED Lighting Market, By Services:

Installation Services

Consulting Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Global LED Lighting Market, End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global LED Lighting Market, By Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Backlighting

Automotive

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is LED Lighting Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global LED Lighting market is estimated to account for US$ 175,400.3 million by 2027 Which are the prominent LED Lighting market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Osram Licht AG, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, Cree, Inc., Cooper Industries, Inc., Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, and Lightning Optoelectronic. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

