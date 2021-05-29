[PDF] Learning Management System Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Learning Management System ?

Market Dynamics

The increasing adoption of virtual reality and gamification technology in various industries has become the key driver promoting growth of the global learning management system market. Moreover, the increasing implementation of bring your own device (BYOD) culture by various larger scale industries has also played a major role in the contribution of growth for learning management system market globally. Due to high advantages such as employees satisfaction and retention, increase in innovation & productivity and cost saving have increased the implementation of bring your own device culture by various corporate managements. This increasing BYOD culture has provided immense opportunity for growth of the learning management system market globally.

Increasing adoption of wearable devices provides growth opportunity for the market

The increasing sales of wearable devices has become one of the key drivers for the growth of the learning management system market globally. According to Coherent Market Insights, over 275 million wearable devices were sold in 2016, from 232 million devices in 2015 and is expected to reach up to the sales of 323 million by 2017. The in-depth training program is one of the major advantages for the use of wearable devices for training purpose. Conventional training material consists of hard copies as well as visual presentation of the subject.

Learning Management System Market Taxonomy:

Global Learning Management System Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Learning Management Market, By Application

Content Management

Performance Management

Communication and Collaboration

Administration

Learner Management

Others

Global Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

Distance Learning

Instructor-Led Training

Others

Global Learning Management System Market, By User Type

Academic

Corporate

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Learning Management System Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Learning Management System market is estimated to account for US$ 32.9 Billion by 2025

