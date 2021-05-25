[PDF] Learning Management System Market : Move To Make The Most Out Of It

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is Learning Management System?

Learning management system is a software used for reporting, tracking, documentation, and administration, providing training programs and educational courses. The implementation of modern user interface, gamification, mobile ready features and social integration characters have led to the advancement of products. . Moreover, the learning management system is expected to become more personalized and provides advanced functions such as 3D learning. Virtual technology is expected to increase the prominence of gamification by offering virtual learning.

Learning Management System Market Taxonomy:

Global Learning Management System Market, By Deployment Model:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Learning Management Market, By Application

Content Management

Performance Management

Communication and Collaboration

Administration

Learner Management

Others

Global Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

Distance Learning

Instructor-Led Training

Others

Global Learning Management System Market, By User Type

Academic

Corporate

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

