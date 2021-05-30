[PDF] Laser Safety Glasses Market : Few Stories You Didn’t Know About It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Laser Safety Glasses ?

Market Overview

Laser safety is the safe design, implementation, and use of lasers to reduce the risk of laser accidents, specifically eye injuries. Laser safety glasses are used in any environment where eyes could directly be exposed to laser radiations since even slightest amount of laser can lead to perpetual eye injury. The laser safety glasses provide comfortable eyewear that a user can wear with safety levels of optical density, which reduces or lessens potentially hazardous laser exposures to a level that is safe and below maximum permissible exposure levels. Optical density is a measure of reduction of energy passing through the laser filter or glass. Higher the reduction of energy, higher is the OD value and greater is the protection level.

The global laser safety glasses market was valued at US$ 373.1 Mn and 2,371.6 Thousand units in terms of volume by the end of 2019

This report focuses on Laser Safety Glasses volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Laser Safety Glasses market includes : Kentek Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., VS Eyewear, uvex group, Global Laser Ltd., Phillips Safety Products, Inc., NoIR Laser Company LLC, Thorlabs, Inc., Laser Safety Industries, and Univet Optical Technologies.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Laser safety glasses are majorly used in medical field. Moreover Increasing demand from medical and engineering industries has positively impacted the global lases safety glasses market as Laser has been used for various surgeries and applications in medical sector such as oncology, oncology, eye surgery, aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, and more. New laser techniques are safe and leave no market post-surgery. Laser safety glasses protect the operator from high density lasers while performing laser treatment processes. Furthermore, advanced laser techniques are used in construction and engineering industry for welding, 3D printing, engraving, and automotive component manufacturing. Such applications require safety glasses, in order to protect the user’s eyes from hazardous radiations. Hence, increasing demand from medical and engineering industries is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Laser Safety Glasses Market Segmentation:

Global Laser Safety Glasses Market, By Technology:

Glass Laser Safety Eyewear

Polycarbonate Safety Glasses

Thin-film Glasses

Laser Protective Face Shields

Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Safety Glasses

Global Laser Safety Glasses Market, By Application:

Automotive Manufacturing

Medical

Chemicals

Military, Aerospace & Defense

Others (includes oil & gas, power & mining, industrial manufacturing, and welding)

