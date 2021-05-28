[PDF] Laser Processing Market : Want To Step Up The Growth? You Need To Read This First

The global semiconductors market was valued at US$ 330 billion in 2016 is projected to surpass US$ 395 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 2%. Significant growth opportunities offered by industrial and automotive segments, tremendous growth potential in BRIC nations and increasing focus on technological advancements in U.S. and China are expected to favor growth of the semiconductors market. In addition to industrial and automotive segments, the semiconductor market can be broadly classified into data processing, communications, and consumer electronics. On the basis of components, the industry can be further segmented into memories, MPUs & MCUs, logic, analogue ICs, discrete semiconductors, optical semiconductors, and sensors and actuators.

What Is Laser Processing?

Laser Processing is the laser beam radiation to the surface of work piece that is used to melt material and change the properties of the material by using high energy emission. Laser processing technologies is used for marking/engraving consumer goods, electronic components, and other parts used in industries. Lasers are used for various applications in commercial as well as industrial processes. Industrial processes typically include material processing, marking and engraving, and other micro-processing using laser technology. Laser technology offers various advantages as compared to conventional techniques such as plasma technology, flame, and water jet. Plasma and flame technologies are used for cutting purposes and not for engraving, marking, and drilling processes, while waterjet is used for the ablation and structuring process. Laser technology can perform all the aforementioned procedures efficiently without producing noise pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global laser processing market during the forecast period.

Market Overview Light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation or LASER is used in various applications such as industrial and commercial. These industrial processes include engraving, material processing, marking, and other micro-processing. It is also used for cutting, welding, drilling, etc. processes. Laser is also used for marking/engraving consumer goods, electronic components, and other parts used in industries. This technology is widely being used in numerous end-use industries which include automotive, aerospace, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), electronics, medical, packaging, and others. The global laser processing market is estimated to account for US$ 34,785.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Laser Processing Market?

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Prima Industrie S.p.A., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Epilog Laser Inc., Coherent Inc., Eurolaser GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, Newport Corporation, and Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Laser Processing Market Taxonomy:

Global Laser Processing Market, By Product Type:

Gas Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Others

Global Laser Processing Market, By Process:

Material Processing

Marking and Engraving

Micro-Processing

Global Laser Processing Market, By Process:

Automotive

Aerospace

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Electronics and Micro-Electronics

Medical Devices and Treatment

Packaging

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Laser Processing Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global Laser Processing market is estimated to account for US$ 34,785.7million by 2027 Which are the prominent Laser Processing market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Prima Industrie S.p.A., Universal Laser Systems Inc., Epilog Laser Inc., Coherent Inc., Eurolaser GmbH, IPG Photonics Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, Newport Corporation, and Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

